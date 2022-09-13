MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $401.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,946 shares of company stock worth $207,568 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

