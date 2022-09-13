Minter Network Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00166971 BTC.

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,193,677,785 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

