MixMarvel Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $8.23 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00798608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014486 BTC.
About MixMarvel
MixMarvel launched on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.
