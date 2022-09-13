Mizuho Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $42.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.