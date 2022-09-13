Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

MODN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.75. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

