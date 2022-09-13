Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Bought by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 491.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,395 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises 2.5% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

