Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBARF traded down 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.15. 31,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.29. Monarch Mining has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.70.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

See Also

