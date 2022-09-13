Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 358,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

