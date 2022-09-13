More Coin One Day Volume Reaches $71.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded down 9% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $32,023.64 and approximately $71.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

