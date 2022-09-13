Morgan Stanley Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.29.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.