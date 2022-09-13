Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 2.3%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 42,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,315,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Mosaic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 173,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mosaic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

