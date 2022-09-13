Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Down 2.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 15,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 70,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

