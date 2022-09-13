Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11,900.00

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £119 ($143.79) and last traded at £123 ($148.62), with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £121 ($146.21).

Mountview Estates Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £479.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of £133.47.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 250 ($3.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.