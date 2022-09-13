MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,973,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328,359 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises about 42.2% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of MP Materials worth $973,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 41,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,826. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

