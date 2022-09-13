Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 10,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Mr Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mr Price Group

Separately, Investec raised Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.