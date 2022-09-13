MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

MTYFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

