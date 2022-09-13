Multiverse (MVS) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Multiverse (MVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Multiverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multiverse has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Multiverse has a total market capitalization of $464,737.55 and approximately $17,998.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiverse alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Multiverse Coin Profile

Multiverse was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.