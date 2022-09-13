My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 921.5% in August

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, a growth of 921.5% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

My Size Stock Performance

MYSZ remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Tuesday. 113,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. My Size had a negative net margin of 674.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, analysts predict that My Size will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.