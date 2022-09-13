Nafter (NAFT) One Day Volume Tops $14,072.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Nafter has a market cap of $517,198.08 and approximately $14,072.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nafter Profile

Nafter (NAFT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

Buying and Selling Nafter

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

