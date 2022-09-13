Namecoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004921 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $5,450.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00573928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00243996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008945 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.