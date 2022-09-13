National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.