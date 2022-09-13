Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.09. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 9,448 shares trading hands.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

