Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.