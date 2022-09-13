Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Natuzzi Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:NTZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.77.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
