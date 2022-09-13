NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 56,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,848. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. NatWest Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.