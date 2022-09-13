NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in August

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 1,193,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,954. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.23%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

