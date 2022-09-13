Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 2.4% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. 2,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

