Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.45% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

About Navitas Semiconductor

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 24,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,300. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $683.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.