Neblio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.01 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and $5.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 147.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00007955 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,463,628 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

