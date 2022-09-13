Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NML opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.46.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
