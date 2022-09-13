Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NML opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 72,058 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.