Neutron (NTRN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $89,398.76 and $23.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 199.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.