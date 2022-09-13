New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.40.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 59.15% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

