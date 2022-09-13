Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in August

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56.
Newcore Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.