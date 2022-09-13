Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in August

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Newcore Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Newcore Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.56.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

Newcore Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.