Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 86,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.14.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

