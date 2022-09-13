Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.87). Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.90).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £70.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,583.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.09.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

