NoLimitCoin (NLC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $448,069.62

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $448,069.62 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

