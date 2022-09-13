Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 10.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.60. 4,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,949. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

