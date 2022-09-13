North West (TSE:NWC) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWC. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday.

North West stock opened at C$33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North West has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$40.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel bought 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

