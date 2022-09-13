Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

