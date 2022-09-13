Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 121378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$23.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

