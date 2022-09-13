Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. 1,703,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.