Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 10.1%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. 3,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 101,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,386 shares of company stock worth $428,667. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

