Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

