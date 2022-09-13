Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.14.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

