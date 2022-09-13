Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

JHAA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.