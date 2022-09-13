Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

