Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,955. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
