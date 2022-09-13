Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JFR opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.