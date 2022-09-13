Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JFR opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
