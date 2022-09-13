Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

