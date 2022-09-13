Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.