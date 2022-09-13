Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

