Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.30.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
