Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

JPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,326. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.