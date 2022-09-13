Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

