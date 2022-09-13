Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,529,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

